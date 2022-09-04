UrduPoint.com

CPO For Foolproof Security Arrangements At Churches

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2022 | 05:10 PM

CPO for foolproof security arrangements at churches

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :The City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider has directed officers concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements at churches to avoid any untoward incident across the district.

In a directive issued here on Sunday, the city police officer said that all possible efforts were being made to provide a sense of security to the people, especially the Christian community at their worship places. He said that best security arrangements have been made at churches to provide a peaceful environment to Christian community to perform their religious activities.

He said that walk-through gates have been installed at entry points of the churches while lady police officials have also been deployed.

He directed all SDPOs and SHOs to monitor the security arrangements at churches situated in their respective areas, however, he himself was monitoring the security arrangements.

He directed police officials to remain alert while performing security duty at churches and asked them to keep vigil on suspicious persons and activities in the surroundings of the churches.

Related Topics

Police Alert Sunday Christian All Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

8 hours ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

18 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

18 hours ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

18 hours ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.