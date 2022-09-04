CPO for foolproof security arrangements at churches

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :The City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider has directed officers concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements at churches to avoid any untoward incident across the district.

In a directive issued here on Sunday, the city police officer said that all possible efforts were being made to provide a sense of security to the people, especially the Christian community at their worship places. He said that best security arrangements have been made at churches to provide a peaceful environment to Christian community to perform their religious activities.

He said that walk-through gates have been installed at entry points of the churches while lady police officials have also been deployed.

He directed all SDPOs and SHOs to monitor the security arrangements at churches situated in their respective areas, however, he himself was monitoring the security arrangements.

He directed police officials to remain alert while performing security duty at churches and asked them to keep vigil on suspicious persons and activities in the surroundings of the churches.