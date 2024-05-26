CPO For Foolproof Security Arrangements At Churches
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar on Sunday directed officers concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements at churches to avoid any untoward incident.
As per directives of the CPO, all SPs, DPSs and Station House Officers (SHOs) visited churches in their respective areas and reviewed the security arrangements. The police said that the best security arrangements have been made at churches to provide a peaceful environment for the Christian community to perform their religious activities.
The police have also installed walk-through gates at entry points of the churches while lady police officials have also been deployed.
The city police officer has directed all SDPOs and SHOs to monitor the arrangements at churches in their respective areas, however, he was monitoring the security arrangements. He directed police officials to remain alert while performing security duty at churches.
He also urged them to keep vigil on suspicious persons and activities in the surroundings of the churches.
