CPO for foolproof security arrangements at churches

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) ::City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak directed police officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements at Churches to avoid any untoward incident.

During his visit to different churches here on Sunday, the CPO checked security arrangements.

He urged SPs and SDPOs to ensure daily basis checking of security arrangements of churches.

He also visited police picket general bus stand and check security arrangements.