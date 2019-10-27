UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO For Foolproof Security Arrangements At Churches

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 04:10 PM

CPO for foolproof security arrangements at churches

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) ::City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak directed officers concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements at churches in order to avoid any untoward incident.

During his visit of different churches to check security arrangements here on Sunday, CPO urged divisional SPs, SDPOs and SHOs to ensure daily basis checking of security arrangements of churches.

He also directed police officers to keep vigil on suspicious persons and activities to prevent any mishap.

He further directed police officials to remain alert during security duty.

Related Topics

Police Visit Alert Sunday

Recent Stories

FANR Board of Management reviews &#039;Barakah Nuc ..

2 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Abuja organises forum on interfaith ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah highlights museums role in supporting Arab ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 27, 2019 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Local Press: Smart initiatives keep UAE in forefro ..

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.