CPO for foolproof security arrangements at churches

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) ::City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak directed officers concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements at churches in order to avoid any untoward incident.

During his visit of different churches to check security arrangements here on Sunday, CPO urged divisional SPs, SDPOs and SHOs to ensure daily basis checking of security arrangements of churches.

He also directed police officers to keep vigil on suspicious persons and activities to prevent any mishap.

He further directed police officials to remain alert during security duty.