CPO for foolproof security arrangements at churches

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) ::City Police Officer Muhammad Zubair Dareshak directed the officers concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements at churches in order to avoid any untoward incident.

During his visit to different churches here on Sunday,the CPO urged the divisional SPs, SDPOs and SHOs to ensure daily basis checking of security arrangements at churches.

He directed the police officers to keep vigil on suspicious persons and activities to prevent any untoward incident.

He said that it was top priority of police to protect lives and properties of masses, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.