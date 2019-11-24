UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO For Foolproof Security Arrangements At Churches

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 03:30 PM

CPO for foolproof security arrangements at churches

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) ::City Police Officer Muhammad Zubair Dareshak directed the officers concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements at churches in order to avoid any untoward incident.

During his visit to different churches here on Sunday,the CPO urged the divisional SPs, SDPOs and SHOs to ensure daily basis checking of security arrangements at churches.

He directed the police officers to keep vigil on suspicious persons and activities to prevent any untoward incident.

He said that it was top priority of police to protect lives and properties of masses, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Related Topics

Police Visit Sunday Top

Recent Stories

India, China to mark 70 years of diplomatic ties w ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah declares preliminary results of SCC electi ..

3 hours ago

OIC to commemorate 50th anniversary on Monday

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 24, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Local Press: UAE has made great strides in preserv ..

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.