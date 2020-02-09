UrduPoint.com
CPO For Foolproof Security Arrangements At Churches

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak directed police officials to ensure foolproof security arrangements at churches in order to avoid any untoward incident.

During his visit to different churches along with SSP Operations Muhammad Kashif Aslam, DSP Cantt circle Imran Mushtaq and other officers here on Sunday, the city police officer said security of all important places was being ensured by the department.

He directed officers concerned to ensure tight security arrangements at churches and no negligence would be tolerated in this context, he added.

He urged duty officials to remain alert and keep vigil on suspicious persons and activities around them.

He directed all divisional Sps, DSPs and SHOs to ensure visits of churches on daily basis to check security arrangements.

