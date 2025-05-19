CPO For Immediate Action On Public Complaints
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2025 | 11:01 PM
City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar has directed the police to take immediate action on public complaints and ensure speedy justice to the masses
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar has directed the police to take immediate action on public complaints and ensure speedy justice to the masses.
He was addressing an open court (Khuli Katchery) arranged in his office to directly listen to public grievances and redress the same by issuing on-spot orders to the concerned police officers.
He said that the police are duty bound to ensure protection of public rights along with precious lives and properties of the people.
He listened to each complainant attentively and directed the police officials to resolve their issues strictly on merit.
He stressed the need of transparency and responsiveness and instructed the police personnel to handle all matters professionally and without delay.
He said that main objective of the open court is to provide a direct platform for citizens to voice their concerns and receive prompt justice without unnecessary procedural hurdles.
He warned that any misconduct with the public or undue delays in lodging FIRs would not be tolerated under any circumstances.
Recent Stories
NA lawmakers laud armed forces, urge unity amid Indian aggression
PAC Sub-Committee reviews audit paras of Housing Ministry
PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Mu ..
Punjab govt making efforts to preserve heritage: Bhutta
SBP launches nationwide campaign to promote digital payments at cattle markets
Somalia keen to boost trade ties with Pakistan: Ambassador
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges vice chancellors to present sug ..
Combating fake news key to positive change: VC BZU
Maulana Fazlur Rehman urges national unity
Talks only on national issues, not individual agendas: Dr. Shezra Mansab
Chairman KCEU lauds President Erdogan’s Support for Kashmir
CPO for immediate action on public complaints
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA lawmakers laud armed forces, urge unity amid Indian aggression6 minutes ago
-
PAC Sub-Committee reviews audit paras of Housing Ministry9 minutes ago
-
PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik10 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges vice chancellors to present suggestions for develop ..10 minutes ago
-
Combating fake news key to positive change: VC BZU4 minutes ago
-
Maulana Fazlur Rehman urges national unity4 minutes ago
-
Talks only on national issues, not individual agendas: Dr. Shezra Mansab4 minutes ago
-
CPO for immediate action on public complaints4 minutes ago
-
Complete ban on use of plastic bags to be impose from June 1513 minutes ago
-
Punjab Agriculture dept, Margalla Heavy Industry Taxila sign MoU6 minutes ago
-
Security forces killed nine Khwarij in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa13 minutes ago
-
Smuggled archaeological artefacts of Balochistan, seized by French authorities, return to Pakistan13 minutes ago