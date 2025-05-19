CPO for immediate action on public complaints

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar has directed the police to take immediate action on public complaints and ensure speedy justice to the masses.

He was addressing an open court (Khuli Katchery) arranged in his office to directly listen to public grievances and redress the same by issuing on-spot orders to the concerned police officers.

He said that the police are duty bound to ensure protection of public rights along with precious lives and properties of the people.

He listened to each complainant attentively and directed the police officials to resolve their issues strictly on merit.

He stressed the need of transparency and responsiveness and instructed the police personnel to handle all matters professionally and without delay.

He said that main objective of the open court is to provide a direct platform for citizens to voice their concerns and receive prompt justice without unnecessary procedural hurdles.

He warned that any misconduct with the public or undue delays in lodging FIRs would not be tolerated under any circumstances.