CPO For Improving Night Patrolling, Snap Checking In District
Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2024 | 09:44 PM
CPO Kamran Adil has instructed police officers to improve night patrolling, focus on snap checking and keep a vigil eye on criminals in the district
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) CPO Kamran Adil has instructed police officers to improve night patrolling, focus on snap checking and keep a vigil eye on criminals in the district.
Presiding over a crime meeting at the police lines complex here on Monday, he said that better law and order in the district should be the first priority.
He directed the arrest of proclaimed offenders, other criminals and complete the investigations into pending cases.
He also took briefing from officers about murders, dacoities, dacoities cum murder, house robbery and other heinous crimes and directed them to close circles around the neck of drug traffickers.
He further directed to conduct search operations in all police stations’ limits and to make the district peaceful.
