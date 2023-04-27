UrduPoint.com

CPO For Improving Police Image Among Public

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 04:50 PM

CPO for improving police image among public

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :City Police Officer Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said on Thursday that protection of lives and property of the people was the basic responsibility of police department.

Presiding over a meeting of circle police officers here at police lines, he directed them to improve the image of police department among the public by making the police stations an exemplary besides completing investigation into all pending cases.

He warned that departmental action would be initiated against those who failed to complete investigations.

He further directed for registration of cases under the law and speed up the arrest of A-category proclaimed offenders.

Patrol system should be comprehensive and effective to control crimes in the district, he said and directed to pay surprise visits to their respective police stations and listen complainants of people personally.

Earlier, the CPO held introductions with newly posted circle officers andissued them some instructions.

Related Topics

Police Nasir Circle All

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF Express flight

6 minutes ago
 Minimum speed limit to be implemented on Sheikh Mo ..

Minimum speed limit to be implemented on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road from 1s ..

7 minutes ago
 Dubai to host the world&#039;s largest congress fo ..

Dubai to host the world&#039;s largest congress for plastic surgery societies

7 minutes ago
 CABSAT 2023 to showcase innovative technologies in ..

CABSAT 2023 to showcase innovative technologies in production and broadcast sect ..

22 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi’s Dalma Historical Race Festival to fe ..

Abu Dhabi’s Dalma Historical Race Festival to feature world’s longest race f ..

37 minutes ago
 Arabian Travel Market to welcome over 2,000 exhibi ..

Arabian Travel Market to welcome over 2,000 exhibitors, representatives from mor ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.