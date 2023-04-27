CPO for improving police image among public

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :City Police Officer Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said on Thursday that protection of lives and property of the people was the basic responsibility of police department.

Presiding over a meeting of circle police officers here at police lines, he directed them to improve the image of police department among the public by making the police stations an exemplary besides completing investigation into all pending cases.

He warned that departmental action would be initiated against those who failed to complete investigations.

He further directed for registration of cases under the law and speed up the arrest of A-category proclaimed offenders.

Patrol system should be comprehensive and effective to control crimes in the district, he said and directed to pay surprise visits to their respective police stations and listen complainants of people personally.

Earlier, the CPO held introductions with newly posted circle officers andissued them some instructions.