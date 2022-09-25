CPO for launching joint crackdown against drug peddling

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider Sunday directed officers concerned to launch a joint crackdown of JTT, CIA, PO staff and police against drug peddlers to eradicate drugs from the society.

According to police sources, Anti-Narcotics Control (ANF) and police were conducting operations in the city against drug peddlers, however, the CPO Khurram Shahzad Haider said that more efforts were needed to curb drug peddling from the city. He said that it has been decided to being more improvement in action against drug peddling, the joint task team, CIA, PO staff and police would conduct joint crackdown.

The CPO has said that zero tolerance policy was being adopted against drug peddling adding that the crackdown would continue on daily bases. The CPO has urged masses to cooperate with police through emergency helpline 15 and police official facebook page.