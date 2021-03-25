UrduPoint.com
CPO For Optimum Efforts To Curb Crime

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:30 PM

CPO for optimum efforts to curb crime

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General South Punjab, Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan has urged the newly appointed CPO Munir Masood Marth to ensure comprehensive and definitive action against criminals to curb crime incidence in the city.

In a meeting with the freshly appointed City Police Officer here on Thursday, Additional IGP said that provision of justice and controlling crime must remain top priority of the police department. He assured professional support to the CPO in order to control crime,stated official spokesman.

Speaking on the occasion, CPO Munir Masood Marth assured that all efforts would be made to provide relief to the people of 'city of saints'. He reiterated that revolutionary steps would be taken at police station level to improve overall performance.

