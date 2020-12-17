CPO for preventive measures to control motorcycle theft

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian urged masses to cooperate with police department for controlling motorcycle lifting.

In an awareness statement issued here on Thursday, CPO asked masses to apply all preventive measures to control motorcycle theft.

He urged citizens to double lock their motorcycle and park at safe place.He urged shopkeepers to not let anyone park their motorcycle outside their shops without double lock.

City Police Officer warned masses that motorcycles parked unsafe place would be confiscated after two warnings. He,however,maintained that police patrolling has also been increased under the preventive measures to curb motorcycle theft.