CPO For Strict Security Measures In Industrial Estates

Published January 12, 2022

City Police Officer Ghulam Mubashar Makan has directed strict security arrangements in Allama Iqbal Industrial Estates

In a meeting held to review security arrangements in the industrial estate here Wednesday, he directed for providing strict security cover in the estate, especially for Chinese working there.

He said that neither any lapse in security will be tolerated nor compromise will be made in this regard.

SSP Operations Abdullah Luk, Deputy Director Security (SPU), Incharge (SPU) and other officers were present in the meeting.

