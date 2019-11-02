UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO For Taking Action Against POs, Drug Peddlers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 03:57 PM

CPO for taking action against POs, drug peddlers

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak directed officers to launch crackdown against proclaimed offenders and drug peddlers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) : City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak directed officers to launch crackdown against proclaimed offenders and drug peddlers.

He said this while presiding over a meeting here on Saturday.

The CPO said that it was prime responsibility of the department to protect lives and properties of the masses. He directed officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements at sensitive places and keep vigil on suspicious activities.

The city police officer asked officers to launch comprehensive crack down against proclaimed offenders and drug peddlers in their respective areas.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

New Graffiti Painted Outside US Embassy in Tehran ..

1 minute ago

Bangladesh cricket players prep for India internat ..

1 minute ago

MoHR to boost capacity building of stakeholders

1 minute ago

Mikhail Likhachev, Russia National Coach, wants hi ..

16 minutes ago

McIlroy pounces at HSBC Champions in Shanghai

6 minutes ago

Gargash chairs meeting of &#039;Committee for Good ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.