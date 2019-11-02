CPO for taking action against POs, drug peddlers

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) : City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak directed officers to launch crackdown against proclaimed offenders and drug peddlers.

He said this while presiding over a meeting here on Saturday.

The CPO said that it was prime responsibility of the department to protect lives and properties of the masses. He directed officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements at sensitive places and keep vigil on suspicious activities.

The city police officer asked officers to launch comprehensive crack down against proclaimed offenders and drug peddlers in their respective areas.