CPO for tight security arrangements at Churches

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) ::City Police Officer Muhammad Zubair Dareshak directed officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements at Churches.

During his visit to different areas of the city to check security arrangements at Churches here on Sunday, the CPO said that it was top priority of the police to protect lives and properties of masses.

He directed all divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to visit churches situated in their respective areas to ensure tight security arrangements.

The CPO directed security officials to remain alert till conclusion of ceremonies organized by Church administration.