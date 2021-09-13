CPO for tight security arrangements during Urs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth directed officers concerned to ensure tight security arrangements during Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya commenced here on Monday.

During his visit to the shrine to review security arrangements, he directed officers to ensure comprehensive body search of the visitors before letting them enter the shrine.

He also asked officers to ensure implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs).

He also met the administration of the shrine and discussed security relatedmatters with them.

He urged masses to apply preventive measures to protect themselves from the deadly virus.