CPO For Tight Security In Cattle Market

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2025 | 12:00 AM

CPO for tight security in cattle market

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar has inspected security of Samundri Road Niamoana Cattle Market and directed the police that no compromise would be made on ensuring safety of livestock traders and market visitors.

He reviewed the current arrangements in the market and directed that each police officer deployed on duty must be checked individually to ensure strict adherence to security protocols.

He instructed the officials to identify potential hotspots within the cattle market and enhance security measures accordingly.

“Every trader and citizen entering the market must feel fully protected as we will not allow any criminal element to disrupt peace”, he added.

He directed for strict monitoring of market's entry and exit points in addition to installation and active use of CCTV cameras for round-the-clock surveillance. “All possible resources must be used to safeguard the traders and livestock in the market”, he added.

The criminals will be kept under close watch and no loophole in security will be tolerated, he added.

