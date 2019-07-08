UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO Forms Committee To Probe Women Torture Case

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 07:30 PM

CPO forms committee to probe women torture case

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak has ordered an inquiry against the police officials of Mumtazabad police station allegedly involved in torturing women

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak has ordered an inquiry against the police officials of Mumtazabad police station allegedly involved in torturing women.

According to sources, a police team of Mumtazabad police station entered into a house, owned by one Muhammad Sajjad, and tortured women present in the house.

The CCTV footage of the torture showed policemen pulling hairs of women and slapping them in the face.

The police said that the women were using the house for immoral activities; however, the owner of the house alleged that they had a land dispute with their relatives and the police tortured women to give them a lesson.

CPO Muhammad Zubair formed an inquiry committee, led by SSP Operations Muhammad Kashif Aslam and sought the inquiry report at the earliest.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Women

Recent Stories

Success of NHMP based on team work : AD Khowaja

2 minutes ago

Maryam's video drama a tactic to get rid of corrup ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey calls on restoring dialogue channel under n ..

2 minutes ago

Govt intends to running Pakistan Still Mills on pu ..

2 minutes ago

Amazon training series launched for Pakistanis sel ..

23 minutes ago

Lawmakers Doubt EU Parliament Groups Will Succeed ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.