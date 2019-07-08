CPO forms committee to probe women torture case

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak has ordered an inquiry against the police officials of Mumtazabad police station allegedly involved in torturing women

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak has ordered an inquiry against the police officials of Mumtazabad police station allegedly involved in torturing women

According to sources, a police team of Mumtazabad police station entered into a house, owned by one Muhammad Sajjad, and tortured women present in the house.

The CCTV footage of the torture showed policemen pulling hairs of women and slapping them in the face.

The police said that the women were using the house for immoral activities; however, the owner of the house alleged that they had a land dispute with their relatives and the police tortured women to give them a lesson.

CPO Muhammad Zubair formed an inquiry committee, led by SSP Operations Muhammad Kashif Aslam and sought the inquiry report at the earliest.