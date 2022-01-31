UrduPoint.com

CPO Hails Media Role In Highlighting Crime, Social Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2022 | 08:53 PM

CPO hails media role in highlighting crime, social issues

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Omar Saeed Malik Monday lauding the media role in highlighting crime and social issues said no one could deny its important role in building public opinion.

The CPO met with the electronic and print media journalists at an informal meeting arranged here at Police Line Headquarters.

Talking to the media representatives, the CPO said the commonality of the working of police and journalist was the same as both were trying to eliminate crime from society and ensure provision of justice to the needy people.

He hinted out that all the station house officers of police stations would soon be reshuffled.

He said only competent, honest, hard working and crime fighting officers would be posted at SHOs to curb the crime from the district.

"I personally believe in freedom of press. The media and police liasion is the need of hour to uproot crime." He vowed that the eradication of crime would be the first priority from Rawalpindi city.

He said that Khuli Katchery (open court) would be held to address the grievances of the people.

He pointed out that it was the constitutional right of journalists to dig out credible information for public good.

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz, SP Headquarter Zaeera Azfar, and a large number of journalists attended the meeting.

>