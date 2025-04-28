CPO Hamadani Holds Khuli Kachehri At U.P Church
Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2025 | 11:14 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) City Police Officer Rawalpindi (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani on Monday held a Khuli Kachehri (open court) at U.P. Church near Fawara Chowk, Raja Bazaar in the City Circle.
Besides the Chief Traffic Officer, Superintendent of Police Rawal Division and City Circle police officer; leaders of Traders Association, members of Peace Committee and a large number of citizens attended the Kachehri.
CPO Hamdani listened to the problems of the citizens and issued orders on the spot to resolve them.
He directed the officers to ensure action on the marked applications within the given time.
He also directed that the best service delivery to the citizens should be ensured in the police stations at all costs.
“As the police station is the basic unit of policing, therefore, solving the problems of the citizens at the police station level should be the top priority,” he added.
The trader leaders and Peace Committee members appreciated the steps taken by the Rawalpindi Police regarding removal of illegal encroachments from the city.
The CPO said all steps are being taken to provide justice to the citizens according to the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
