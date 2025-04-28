Open Menu

CPO Hamadani Holds Khuli Kachehri At U.P Church

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2025 | 11:14 PM

CPO Hamadani holds Khuli Kachehri at U.P Church

City Police Officer Rawalpindi (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani on Monday held a Khuli Kachehri (open court) at U.P. Church near Fawara Chowk, Raja Bazaar in the City Circle

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) City Police Officer Rawalpindi (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani on Monday held a Khuli Kachehri (open court) at U.P. Church near Fawara Chowk, Raja Bazaar in the City Circle.

Besides the Chief Traffic Officer, Superintendent of Police Rawal Division and City Circle police officer; leaders of Traders Association, members of Peace Committee and a large number of citizens attended the Kachehri.

CPO Hamdani listened to the problems of the citizens and issued orders on the spot to resolve them.

He directed the officers to ensure action on the marked applications within the given time.

He also directed that the best service delivery to the citizens should be ensured in the police stations at all costs.

“As the police station is the basic unit of policing, therefore, solving the problems of the citizens at the police station level should be the top priority,” he added.

The trader leaders and Peace Committee members appreciated the steps taken by the Rawalpindi Police regarding removal of illegal encroachments from the city.

The CPO said all steps are being taken to provide justice to the citizens according to the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting ..

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar condemns banni ..

11 minutes ago
 ECP sets May 16 deadline for postal ballot applica ..

ECP sets May 16 deadline for postal ballot applications in PP-52 by-elections

11 minutes ago
 Germany's next leader Merz vows defence of Ukraine ..

Germany's next leader Merz vows defence of Ukraine and democracy

11 minutes ago
 Massive blackout hits all of Spain and Portugal

Massive blackout hits all of Spain and Portugal

11 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia announces strict penalties for unauth ..

Saudi Arabia announces strict penalties for unauthorized Hajj attempts, facilita ..

11 minutes ago
 Solidarity rallies held across KP in support of ar ..

Solidarity rallies held across KP in support of armed forces

11 minutes ago
Iran minister blames 'negligence' for port blast t ..

Iran minister blames 'negligence' for port blast that killed 65

22 minutes ago
 Experts term 'Widow Card' landmark step to empower ..

Experts term 'Widow Card' landmark step to empower underprivileged women

22 minutes ago
 Killer gets capital punishment

Killer gets capital punishment

22 minutes ago
 Chairperson BISP visits Chakwal and Talagang, dire ..

Chairperson BISP visits Chakwal and Talagang, directs enhanced support for benef ..

25 minutes ago
 CM directs to provide health facilities to people ..

CM directs to provide health facilities to people injured in Noshki incident

22 minutes ago
 Liaqat Lehri for provision latest travel facilitie ..

Liaqat Lehri for provision latest travel facilities to people

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan