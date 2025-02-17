CPO Hamdani awards appreciation certificates to 14 cops

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani on Monday awarded certificates of appreciation to 14 officers and constables for showing excellent performance in solving serious crime cases.

Those who got appreciation certificates included Station House Officer Kahuta Sub-Inspector Zaka-ul-Hasan, Sub-Inspector Irfanullah, Assistant Sub-Inspector Hammad Munir, Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Asim, Assistant Sub-Inspector Imran Rashid, Head Constable Naseer Ali, Constable Haq Nawaz, Constable Sohail Akhtar, Constable Yasir Mahmood, Constable Muhammad Ikram, Constable Tayyab Jahangir, Constable Muhammad Qasim, Constable Mohsin Ali and Constable Muhammad Zawar Nazar, a police spokesman said.

The CPO in his comments said that the cops who work hard to eliminate crimes deserved rewards.