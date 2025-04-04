Open Menu

CPO Hamdani Chairs Meeting To Review Crackdown Against Drug Peddlers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2025 | 06:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani on Friday chaired a high level meeting to review the ongoing crackdown against drug peddlers and cases against the arrested accused involved in the dirty business.

The meeting held here at the Police Lines Headquarters was attended by the SSP Investigation, SDPOs, DSPs Investigation and Narcotics Unit investigation officers, the police spokesman said.

CPO Hamdani, in his remarks, observed that a full-scale crackdown was underway against drug suppliers to cleanse the society of the scourge of menace as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Inspector General of Police Punjab .

He directed the divisional SPs and SDPOs to directly supervise the investigation of drug cases and get the accused convicted from courts. If otherwise the officers concerned would be held accountable, he warned.

He said the society could be cleansed of the scourge by punishing drug suppliers, and for that all legal requirements should be fulfilled. Negligence on the part of investigation officers would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

