Open Menu

CPO Hamdani Chairs Meeting To Review Rawalpindi Police Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2025 | 07:05 PM

CPO Hamdani chairs meeting to review Rawalpindi Police performance

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani on Monday chaired a meeting to review the circle-wise performance of the Rawalpindi Police regarding crime prevention and investigation of cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani on Monday chaired a meeting to review the circle-wise performance of the Rawalpindi Police regarding crime prevention and investigation of cases.

The meeting held at the Police Lines Headquarters was attended by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, SSP Investigation, Chief Traffic Officer, Superintendent of Police (SP) Security, divisional SPs, sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) and other senior officers.

The CPO directed the SDPOs to make a coordinated patrol strategy for preventing crimes and ensure its implementation. He further directed them to supervise the investigation of serious cases and make sure timely submission of challans against the accused in courts.

He emphasized that the police should further improve their actions against car and motorcycle theft, and keep a close watch on history-sheeters. The CPO, while directing to accelerate the crackdown against kite flyers and sellers, said the public awareness campaign about the harms of kite flying and aerial firing should continue vigorously.

He lauded the police for their actions against the menace of drugs and stressed that there was still room for further improvement in that regard. The crackdown against drug dealers should continue, he added.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th SICFAB

Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th SICFAB

22 minutes ago
 Outsourcing of solid waste management inaugurated ..

Outsourcing of solid waste management inaugurated in Yazman

2 minutes ago
 DC visits Khanqah Sharif to inspect cleanliness

DC visits Khanqah Sharif to inspect cleanliness

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condemns ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condemns terrorist attack

2 minutes ago
 KPJA holds training on judicial service career cou ..

KPJA holds training on judicial service career counselling

2 minutes ago
 Beyonce wins top country album honors at Grammys

Beyonce wins top country album honors at Grammys

2 minutes ago
CS GB visits Municipal Library Gilgit, orders impr ..

CS GB visits Municipal Library Gilgit, orders improvement of facilities

2 minutes ago
 SSP Shoaib leads crackdown on kite selling, nabs f ..

SSP Shoaib leads crackdown on kite selling, nabs five, seizes 50,000 kites

2 minutes ago
 CPO Hamdani chairs meeting to review Rawalpindi Po ..

CPO Hamdani chairs meeting to review Rawalpindi Police performance

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan-China Institute & CVF-V20 join forces to ..

Pakistan-China Institute & CVF-V20 join forces to boost climate resilience

2 minutes ago
 RUDA holds ballot for first school in Chahar Bagh

RUDA holds ballot for first school in Chahar Bagh

1 minute ago
 Registration opens for attractive vehicle number p ..

Registration opens for attractive vehicle number plates via e-auction app & web ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan