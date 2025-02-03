CPO Hamdani chairs meeting to review Rawalpindi Police performance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani on Monday chaired a meeting to review the circle-wise performance of the Rawalpindi Police regarding crime prevention and investigation of cases.

The meeting held at the Police Lines Headquarters was attended by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, SSP Investigation, Chief Traffic Officer, Superintendent of Police (SP) Security, divisional SPs, sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) and other senior officers.

The CPO directed the SDPOs to make a coordinated patrol strategy for preventing crimes and ensure its implementation. He further directed them to supervise the investigation of serious cases and make sure timely submission of challans against the accused in courts.

He emphasized that the police should further improve their actions against car and motorcycle theft, and keep a close watch on history-sheeters. The CPO, while directing to accelerate the crackdown against kite flyers and sellers, said the public awareness campaign about the harms of kite flying and aerial firing should continue vigorously.

He lauded the police for their actions against the menace of drugs and stressed that there was still room for further improvement in that regard. The crackdown against drug dealers should continue, he added.