CPO Hamdani Holds Farewell Ceremony For SSP Asghar, SP Nasir Nawaz
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2025 | 08:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani on Sunday held a farewell ceremony at the Police Lines Headquarters in honour of the transferred officers of Rawalpindi Police.
The transferred officers included Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Flight Lieutenant (R) Hafiz Kamran Asghar and Superintendent of Police Pothohar Nasir Nawaz, a police spokesman said.
The ceremony was attended by SSP Investigation, Chief Traffic Officer, SP Security, SP CIA, divisional SPs, SDPOs and other senior officers.
CPO Hamdani on the occasion said that the transferred officers worked very hard during their deployment, and their services were commendable.
The CPO and officers gave honorary shields and gifts to the transferred officers.
Recent Stories
Youth 4 Sustainability Hub participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025
Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, New Media Academy sign MoU to enhance cooperat ..
70 children martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza in last five days
Ahmed bin Mohammed attends launch of first edition of Fazza Falcons Racing Cup
1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancing UAE's global tourism identit ..
Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch graduates of Police College in ..
Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins trophies at Al Hamra Golf Club
SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal partner of Abu Dhabi Sustainabili ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajman Arabian Horse Championship
Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners
Economic Integration Committee reviews its achievements, efforts in promoting na ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pirwadhai Police bust 4-member gang of robbers2 seconds ago
-
Rawalpindi Police hold 9 criminals5 seconds ago
-
Butcher fined for profiteering23 seconds ago
-
CPO Hamdani holds farewell ceremony for SSP Asghar, SP Nasir Nawaz29 seconds ago
-
3 receive burn injuries due to gas leakage32 seconds ago
-
Hajj 2025 preparations: Ashrafi warns against misuse of pilgrimage opportunities10 minutes ago
-
400 Rawalpindi cops deployed for churches’ security11 minutes ago
-
11 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons, and liquor seized11 minutes ago
-
IUB Faculty of Engineering admissions open11 minutes ago
-
IGP Islamabad reviews operations and safe city performance, issues key directives21 minutes ago
-
Pashto writers visit Hindko Academy, praise research body for work & achievements30 minutes ago
-
9 khwarij terrorists killed in two separate engagnments in North Waziristan: ISPR31 minutes ago