CPO Hamdani holds farewell ceremony for SSP Asghar, SP Nasir Nawaz

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani on Sunday held a farewell ceremony at the Police Lines Headquarters in honour of the transferred officers of Rawalpindi Police.

The transferred officers included Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Flight Lieutenant (R) Hafiz Kamran Asghar and Superintendent of Police Pothohar Nasir Nawaz, a police spokesman said.

The ceremony was attended by SSP Investigation, Chief Traffic Officer, SP Security, SP CIA, divisional SPs, SDPOs and other senior officers.

CPO Hamdani on the occasion said that the transferred officers worked very hard during their deployment, and their services were commendable.

The CPO and officers gave honorary shields and gifts to the transferred officers.