CPO Hamdani holds Khuli Kachehri at Rawat

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) City Police Officer(CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani on Tuesday held a Khuli Kachehri (open court) at the Rawat Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, CPO Hamdani is holding Kachehris as per the vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar to redress the public grievances and complaints.

At Rawat, the CPO listened to the problems of the citizens and issued orders on the spot to resolve them.

Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Kashif Zulfiqar, Chief Traffic Officer Beenish Fatima, Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar and other officers were also present.

The CPO is scheduled to hold Khuli Kachehri on Wednesday at 12 noon at Police Station Naseerabad, 2 pm at Police Station Taxila and 2:30 pm at the SDPO Office Taxila.

The spokesman urged the citizens to attend the Kachehris for the resolution of their complaints.