CPO Hamdani holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’ in Gujar Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) City Poilce Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani on Monday held a ‘Khuli Kachehri’ (open court) at the office of Deputy Superintendent of Police Gujar Khan.

The Senior Superintendent of Police-Operations, Chief Traffic Officer, Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar, Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and Station House Officer (SHO) Gujar Khan also attended the ‘Kachehri’.

CPO Hamdani listened to the problems of citizens and issued orders on the spot to resolve them.

The CPO, in his remarks on the occasion, said that the people’s problems should be resolved at the police station level as it was the basic unit of policing.

He directed the police officials to ensure the best service for the citizens in police stations, warning that no negligence or laxity in that regard would be tolerated.

The CPO said they were ensuring to provide justice to the citizens at their doorsteps without any delay as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

He directed the Chief Traffic Officer to work with the district administration to improve the traffic system.

CPO Hamdani also held a meeting with the media persons.