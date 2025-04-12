Open Menu

CPO Hamdani Visits Stadium To Check Security Arrangements

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2025 | 04:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani on Saturday noon visited the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium where Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators are scheduled to play the second match of the Pakistan Super League-X (2025) in the evening.

The CPO checked the officers performing duties at different points and gave them instructions accordingly, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, SP Rawal, SP Saddar, SP Security and senior officers were also present on the occasion.

Some 6,000 police officers and personnel of Rawalpindi Police are performing security and traffic duties. All the senior officers were also present in the field.

Besides Elite Force and Dolphin Force, the Pakistan Army, Rangers, other security agencies and the district administration were also assisting the police in ensuring foolproof security arrangements.

The CPO directed the cops on duty not to allow any cricket fans enter the stadium without passing through a walk-through gate and full body search, and with prohibited items including power banks, hands-free, air pods, food and drinks.

He observed that the Rawalpindi Police were utilizing all resources to ensure a comfortable and pleasant environment for the citizens during the PSL matches.

“They will fulfill their responsibility and role with full dedication for the successful organization of the PSL,” he vowed.

