CPO hands over 25 stolen cars to their owners

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Omer Saeed Malik on Tuesday handed over 25 stolen cars to their owners in Police Lines Headquarters.

The Rawalpindi Police has set an example of tracing blind cases swiftly and professionally in the course of just one month, said the CPO in a news briefing.

He added that most of these cases were of heinous nature from robbery to dacoity to murder and a couple of others.

In the ongoing month, eight high profile cases solved by the police, and 21 accused persons were arrested.

The high profile cases included five blind murders, a dacoity-murder, one kidnapping-murder and one dacoity.

Rawalpindi Police traced 366 cases of crime against property and arrested 983 culprits recovering 42 Cars, 142 Motorcycles, 11 other vehicles and looted articles worth Rs. 88.5 million.

It added that 636 Proclaimed Offenders and 659 Court Absconders were also arrested during the current year.

Moreover, 31 organized gangs were smashed while 83 members of these gangs were arrested during the year recovering two cars, 69 motorcycles and and looted articles worth Rs. 50 million.

The CIA Police busted 17 gangs and recovered 32 Cars, 62 Motorcycles from them. On the occasion, the CPO said, "Rawalpindi Police is making best possible efforts for efficient policing in the district. The safety and security of the citizens is the Primary priority of police. We will take all the steps to bring the culprits to the courts of law".

According to the details during a press conference in Police Lines Headquarters, City Police Officer Rawalpindi Omer Saeed Malik, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan, SP Potohar Rana Abdul Wahab, SP Kohsar Haider Ali and SP CIA Tariq Mehbood told the media that apart from other cases Rawalpindi Police solved eight high profile cases during the course of one month.

The Saddar Wah police traced the murder case of the transgender Nadeem alias Bunty who was brutally murdered. It was a blind murder that police solved through professional policing and arrested two culprits namely Ahmad and Atif who disclosed that they killed the transgender over a minor dispute, he added.

Moreover, Naseerabad Police arrested three robbers who had killed a shopkeeper on resistance during a robbery. The blind murder case was solved with the help of scientific gadgets and forensic evidence where police arrested Haris, Rashid and Ishaq accused in the case.

In another high profile case, Cantt Police arrested five Dacoits Naqash, Hammad, Ali Abbas, Waqar Ashraf and Shahzeb who attempted a dacoity in the office of a security company.

Due to timely response of police on information of the matter a huge amount of Rs. 700 million was saved from being looted while the culprits fled with weapons of security guards.

The Police professionally investigated the case and arrested the five culprits involved in the case.

In another case, owner of a hotel was burnt in a car by unknown criminals in the area of PS Morgah, where the Police reached the spot and collected forensic evidences. Utilizing the scientific aid, the police rounded up the culprits including the wife of the deceased who killed M. Farooq on property matters. The arrested accused in the case included Abdul Waheed, Idrees and second wife of victim Kosar Yasmin.

Police Constable Moin Asif was killed in the area of PS Kallar Sayedan. Moin was posted at Sahulat Center Kallar Syedan. Police investigated the case and arrested Asad Saghir and Somia in the case. The culprits killed Moin Asif due to personal enmity and in the name of honor killing.

A shopkeeper Saqib Mehmood was kidnapped in the area of Police Station Race Course and his dead body was later found from the area of Saddar Beruni. Police initially registered the case under sections of kidnapping and later arrested the culprit Jawad who disclosed that he killed Saqib after kidnapping. During the course of investigation, it was disclosed that it was honor killing as the culprit had suspicion that the victim had ilicit relation with a lady in his family. Another high profile case was killing of international swimmer and Olympian Muhammad Mustafa that was solved by Jatli Police. The dead body of Mustafa was found near his home. Police registered the case and investigated in a professional manner which resulted in the arrest of real uncle of Mustafa. The culprit Khalid Mehmood was the paternal uncle of Mustafa who killed his nephew in the name of honor. In addition Rawat Police busted a three member motorcycle lifter gang and recovered nine motorcycles from them. The arrested persons included Saad, Shehryar and Khurram.

CPO Omer Saeed Malik said that Rawalpindi Police is taking all possible measures to secure the property and lives of the citizens. "Arrest of accused persons in all the high profile cases is a great success of Rawalpindi Police."CPO appraised the efforts of Police in the investigation of the cases and resolved to show same professionalism in the future.