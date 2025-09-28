CPO Highlights Completion Of Major Welfare Projects For Police Martyrs, Ghazis
Published September 28, 2025
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani on Saturday said that the Rawalpindi Police had completed historic welfare projects aimed at ensuring financial assistance and long-term support for the families of police martyrs and ghazis.
In a statement, the CPO said that two Police Welfare Filling Stations had been established in the city — the first in Raja Bazaar earlier this year and the second on Airport Road, which was inaugurated two days ago by Saudi Commercial Attaché Naif Al-Harbi.
He said that both filling stations had been dedicated to the martyrs and ghazis of the Rawalpindi Police. The income generated from the projects would be utilised exclusively for their welfare.
Under the initiative, the families of police martyrs would receive Rs 15,000 per month while ghazis would be paid Rs 10,000 per month.
“This is not merely a facility; it is an expression of gratitude and respect. It is our promise that the sacrifices of our martyrs will never be forgotten and there can never be any substitute for their courage,” Hamdani remarked.
The CPO said the Rawalpindi Police were like a family and the welfare of every officer and official was a collective responsibility of the department. “We will continue to fulfill this duty with sincerity and commitment,” he added.
