Open Menu

CPO Highlights Punjab Cultural Unity By Wearing Traditional Turban

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 09:00 PM

CPO highlights Punjab Cultural Unity by wearing traditional turban

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar donned a traditional Punjabi turban (Pagri) while performing his official duties to mark Punjab Culture Day, here on Monday.

On this occasion, senior officers including SSP Investigation Ali Bin Tariq, SP Lyallpur Town and others also wore traditional turbans as they carried out their routine responsibilities by presenting a strong visual tribute to the vibrant traditions of Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar said that Punjab’s culture is their identity and its preservation and promotion is a collective responsibility.

He said that Punjab Culture Day is a commendable tradition that symbolizes unity, peace, mutual respect and love and these values deeply embedded in Punjabi society.

“We are not only honoring our heritage but also sending a message of harmony and pride in our roots”, he added.

He said that cultural awareness is key to keep the spirit of Punjab alive and instilling it in future generations.

The police force embraced the spirit of culture day by participating in cultural celebrations while performing their professional duties, he added.

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

5 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

5 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

6 hours ago
 Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

6 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

7 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

7 hours ago
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

7 hours ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

7 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

8 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

8 hours ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

8 hours ago
 Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan