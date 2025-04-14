CPO Highlights Punjab Cultural Unity By Wearing Traditional Turban
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 09:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar donned a traditional Punjabi turban (Pagri) while performing his official duties to mark Punjab Culture Day, here on Monday.
On this occasion, senior officers including SSP Investigation Ali Bin Tariq, SP Lyallpur Town and others also wore traditional turbans as they carried out their routine responsibilities by presenting a strong visual tribute to the vibrant traditions of Punjab.
Speaking on the occasion, CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar said that Punjab’s culture is their identity and its preservation and promotion is a collective responsibility.
He said that Punjab Culture Day is a commendable tradition that symbolizes unity, peace, mutual respect and love and these values deeply embedded in Punjabi society.
“We are not only honoring our heritage but also sending a message of harmony and pride in our roots”, he added.
He said that cultural awareness is key to keep the spirit of Punjab alive and instilling it in future generations.
The police force embraced the spirit of culture day by participating in cultural celebrations while performing their professional duties, he added.
