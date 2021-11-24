UrduPoint.com

CPO Hold Khuli Katchery, Listened 39 Complainants

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 08:43 PM

CPO hold Khuli Katchery, listened 39 complainants

City Police Officer (CPO)Athar Ismail on Wednesday held Khuli Katchery in his office to address public complaints, informed a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO)Athar Ismail on Wednesday held Khuli Katchery in his office to address public complaints, informed a police spokesman.

Khuli Katchery was organized following in compliance with orders of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan to provide speedy justice to public.

People belonging to various walks of life gathered to lodge complaints, while on this occasion, police officers' concerned were also present.

As many as 39 complainants were filed to City Police Officer (CPO) Athar Ismail.

The CPO also listened the complaints of the citizens and issued orders on phone to the police officers' concerned for immediate removal of grievances of applicants.

CPO was holding Khuli Katchery on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens.

The police officers had also been warned of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly marked by the CPO within shortest possible time frame, he added Meanwhile, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) New Town Circle ASP Beenish Fatima also held Khuli Katchery in Police Station Sadiqabad.

On the occasion, SHO PS Sadiqabad SI Tahir Rehan was also present.

SDPO /ASP Beenish Fatima said that it is top priority of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

Related Topics

Police Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Police Station Sadiqabad Circle Top Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Cyprus says no jab, no party

Cyprus says no jab, no party

1 minute ago
 Buzdar visits Sheikh Rashid, offers condolence

Buzdar visits Sheikh Rashid, offers condolence

1 minute ago
 Awareness crucial to remain safe from diseases: Dr ..

Awareness crucial to remain safe from diseases: Dr. Faisal Sultan

1 minute ago
 IEA urges OPEC to take 'necessary steps' to lower ..

IEA urges OPEC to take 'necessary steps' to lower oil prices

4 minutes ago
 President launches Karachi Tapeball Premier League ..

President launches Karachi Tapeball Premier League

4 minutes ago
 Four killed in school in troubled anglophone Camer ..

Four killed in school in troubled anglophone Cameroon

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.