CPO hold Khuli Katchery, listened 39 complainants

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO)Athar Ismail on Wednesday held Khuli Katchery in his office to address public complaints, informed a police spokesman.

Khuli Katchery was organized following in compliance with orders of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan to provide speedy justice to public.

People belonging to various walks of life gathered to lodge complaints, while on this occasion, police officers' concerned were also present.

As many as 39 complainants were filed to City Police Officer (CPO) Athar Ismail.

The CPO also listened the complaints of the citizens and issued orders on phone to the police officers' concerned for immediate removal of grievances of applicants.

CPO was holding Khuli Katchery on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens.

The police officers had also been warned of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly marked by the CPO within shortest possible time frame, he added Meanwhile, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) New Town Circle ASP Beenish Fatima also held Khuli Katchery in Police Station Sadiqabad.

On the occasion, SHO PS Sadiqabad SI Tahir Rehan was also present.

SDPO /ASP Beenish Fatima said that it is top priority of police to protect the lives and properties of people.