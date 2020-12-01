UrduPoint.com
CPO Hold Khuli Katchery To Address Grievances Of Public

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas held Khuli Katchery to address the grievances of the public here on Tuesday, This was stated by City police spokesman while talking to APP

During Khuli katchery, CPO listened various complainants and issued orders on the spot.

The petitioner submitted that his mentally handicapped brother was abducted by someone whose case is registered in Waris Khan police station. He directed the concerned officials to constitute special team for the recovery of the abductee.

On the occasion, policeman requested to CPO for medical treatment while another policeman call for the treatment of his wife.

CPO had given instructions to the relevant authorities concerned to address the issue on humanitarian grounds. He said that legal action on the petitions must be ensured within the given deadline.

