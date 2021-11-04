CPO hold Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Thursday heard public complaints in Khuli Katchery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Thursday heard public complaints in Khuli Katchery.

According to the police spokesman, CPO listened to the problems of 35 citizens who came to the open court and issued orders to concerned officers.

Talking to the officers on the phone and issuing orders to them to resolve the issues, CPO said that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

CPO said that operation against hardcore criminals and anti social elements would continue.

He directed the officials to work diligently adding that strict action would be taken against those involved in corruption and malpractices.