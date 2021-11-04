UrduPoint.com

CPO Hold Khuli Katchery To Address Public Complaints

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 08:20 PM

CPO hold Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Thursday heard public complaints in Khuli Katchery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Thursday heard public complaints in Khuli Katchery.

According to the police spokesman, CPO listened to the problems of 35 citizens who came to the open court and issued orders to concerned officers.

Talking to the officers on the phone and issuing orders to them to resolve the issues, CPO said that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

CPO said that operation against hardcore criminals and anti social elements would continue.

He directed the officials to work diligently adding that strict action would be taken against those involved in corruption and malpractices.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Criminals Court

Recent Stories

US to Hold Key Individuals Accountable for Nuclear ..

US to Hold Key Individuals Accountable for Nuclear Submarine Accident - Navy Chi ..

2 minutes ago
 Doctors urged to play effective role for success ..

Doctors urged to play effective role for success of MR drive

2 minutes ago
 3 important decisions taken to fix gas sector's is ..

3 important decisions taken to fix gas sector's issues: Hammad

2 minutes ago
 'Sad sight': Astronaut reports back on Earth's cli ..

'Sad sight': Astronaut reports back on Earth's climate disaster

2 minutes ago
 ATP Paris Masters results -- 2nd update

ATP Paris Masters results -- 2nd update

5 minutes ago
 Federal ombudsman directed IOs to decide case in 4 ..

Federal ombudsman directed IOs to decide case in 45 days

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.