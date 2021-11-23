CPO hold Khuli Katchery to address public grievances

City Police Officer (CPO) Athar Ismail on Tuesday held Khuli Katchery to address the grievances of public at his office, informed police spokesman

CPO listened to some 32 complainants and gave directions to concerned officials to resolve it immediately and warned that delaying tactics would not be tolerated at any cost.

He also directed SHO NewTown to register FIR on the complaint of citizen while on the complaints of another citizen, CPO ordered SHO Rawat to take legal action and submit a report within 2 days in a case.

Athar Ismail said that legal action should be taken in time frame and cases under investigation should besettled on merit.