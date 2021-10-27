UrduPoint.com

CPO Hold Khuli Katchery To Resolve Public Grievances

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 09:13 PM

CPO hold Khuli Katchery to resolve public grievances

City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas held Khuli Katchery through zoom app to address the public grievances here Wednesday

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas held Khuli Katchery through zoom app to address the public grievances here Wednesday.

City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younis, while continuing to hold open court on daily basis and listened the complaints of some 40 citizens and directed the concerned officers to resolve these complaints.

CPO said that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of the citizens.

All available resources should be utilized to solve the problems of the citizens, he added.

Following the directives of Chief Minister Punjab and IGP, the open courts were being held to resolve people's grievances.

Related Topics

Police Chief Minister Punjab Rawalpindi Court

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler visits pavilions of UAE, Australia, Fran ..

UAQ Ruler visits pavilions of UAE, Australia, France, Slovakia at Expo 2020 Duba ..

1 minute ago
 UAE Tour set to open UCI World Tour calendar in Fe ..

UAE Tour set to open UCI World Tour calendar in February 2022

1 minute ago
 UAE, Jordan inaugurate ‘Government Accelerators ..

UAE, Jordan inaugurate ‘Government Accelerators Centre’ in Amman under strat ..

16 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic launches first-of-its kind preven ..

Cleveland Clinic launches first-of-its kind preventive breast cancer vaccine stu ..

16 minutes ago
 Al Jalila Foundation establishes Majlis Al Amal fo ..

Al Jalila Foundation establishes Majlis Al Amal for female cancer patients&#039; ..

31 minutes ago
 EDGE signs MoU with UAE Ministry of Education to e ..

EDGE signs MoU with UAE Ministry of Education to explore training, sponsorship o ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.