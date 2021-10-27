CPO hold Khuli Katchery to resolve public grievances

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas held Khuli Katchery through zoom app to address the public grievances here Wednesday.

City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younis, while continuing to hold open court on daily basis and listened the complaints of some 40 citizens and directed the concerned officers to resolve these complaints.

CPO said that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of the citizens.

All available resources should be utilized to solve the problems of the citizens, he added.

Following the directives of Chief Minister Punjab and IGP, the open courts were being held to resolve people's grievances.