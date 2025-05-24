CPO Hold Meeting To Prevent Crimes
Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2025 | 08:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) A crime review meeting was held at the Police Lines Headquarters in chair of the City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani here on Saturday.
According to police spokesman, Senior police officials including SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, SPs, SDPOs, SHOs, and heads of the NIU and HIU units were present.
During the meeting, the CPO reviewed the performance of the officers and gave clear instructions to intensify action against criminals.
He emphasized the need to arrest habitual offenders and those with previous criminal records.
CPO Hamdani directed divisional SPs to prepare joint plans for patrolling, set up pickets, and general hold-up operations to curb crime across the city.
He said strict action must be taken not only against street criminals but also on organized gangs involved in robberies and theft.
He stressed action against drug dealers and criminal elements during search operations. Organized gangs of begging should be dealt strictly, he added.
"Ensure the conviction of accused in drug cases," he instructed investigation officers, urging them to strengthen their cases with solid evidence.
The CPO also warned officers to stay alert against any connections or support to drug dealers within the department, making it clear that strict action would be taken against any officer found involved in illegal activity.
