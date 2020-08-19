UrduPoint.com
CPO Holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' At CPO Office Daily

CPO holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' at CPO office daily

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, DIG, Muhammad Ahsan Younas is holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' here at CPO office on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens.

According to a Police Spokesman, special arrangements were made for the 'Khuli Kutcheries' and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government to prevent spread of coronavirus were being implemented.

The CPO had warned the police officers of strict action on negligence and directed them to address complaints of the citizens particularly marked by him within shortest possible timeframe, he added.

A 'Khuli kutchery' was held on Wednesday which was attended among others by a large number of citizens. 42 citizens recorded their complaints andpresented applications to the CPO.

The CPO also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued orders on phone to the police officers concerned.

