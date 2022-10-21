UrduPoint.com

CPO Holds 1st Online Open Court

October 21, 2022

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik organized first online open court here on Friday to hear public complaints against the police department

FAISALABAD

During court, Ghulam Fatima complained that the police was reluctant to lodge case on her complaint. Therefore, the CPO issued orders and immediately got her case registered.

Similarly, a social activist Muhammad Ramzan complained that there were rampant criminal activities in his locality and nearby areas and a police post in the area of Garh police station was required on urged basis.

Therefore, the CPO directed the SP Sadar to visit area of Garh police station and submit a comprehensive report for establishment of police post to control criminal activities completely.

Meanwhile, the CPO also censured DSP (Circle) Tandlianwala over delay in the investigation of a case and directed him to immediately take necessary action in this regard.

The CPO also directed the Superintendents Police (SPs) to hold open courts on weekly basis so that people could be provided justice.

