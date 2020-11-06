UrduPoint.com
CPO Holds 259 'Khuli Kutcheries' To Resolve Public Complaints

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younas held 259 'Khuli Kutcheries' here at CPO office during current year to solve the public complaints.

According to a police spokesman, the complaints of over 9439 citizens who attended the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were solved during the period.

He informed that as many as 9807 applications were submitted by the citizens. The 'Khuli Kutcheries' being held by the CPO to address complaints of the citizens were cancelled due to coronavirus while the CPO continued to address the complaints of the citizens which were being received through WhatsApp and Social Media.

He informed that the CPO had issued directives to police officers concerned on the complaints of the citizens and contacted them personally whose applications and complaints were received through WhatsApp.

He said that the complaints of the citizens received here in the CPO Complaint Cell were also being presented to the CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas. E-tag numbers were also allocated to the complaints and acknowledge receipt was sent to the individuals on WhatsApp.

The CPO warned the police officers of strict action on negligence and directed them to address the complaints of the citizens particularly marked by him within shortest possible time.

