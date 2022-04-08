CPO holds crime review meeting

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Friday directed concerned officers to further improve the effective patrolling and investigation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Friday directed concerned officers to further improve the effective patrolling and investigation.

He expressed these views during chairing a crime review meeting held at Police Lines Headquarters, police spokesman informed.

The meeting was attended by SSP Investigation, SSP Operations, SP CIA, SP Security, Divisional SPs and ASPs and others officials.

To implement integrated strategy for crime prevention, he said that identity parade should be ensured for action against active gangs and punishment of accused.

While investigating on merit, he said that challans of cases under investigation should be prepared in time.

The redressal of citizens' grievances should be ensured at the police station level. He directed to keep a close eye on the activities of mischievous elements and ensure immediate action against any illegal activity.

CPO made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of citizens.