UrduPoint.com

CPO Holds Crime Review Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2022 | 10:19 PM

CPO holds crime review meeting

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Friday directed concerned officers to further improve the effective patrolling and investigation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Friday directed concerned officers to further improve the effective patrolling and investigation.

He expressed these views during chairing a crime review meeting held at Police Lines Headquarters, police spokesman informed.

The meeting was attended by SSP Investigation, SSP Operations, SP CIA, SP Security, Divisional SPs and ASPs and others officials.

To implement integrated strategy for crime prevention, he said that identity parade should be ensured for action against active gangs and punishment of accused.

While investigating on merit, he said that challans of cases under investigation should be prepared in time.

The redressal of citizens' grievances should be ensured at the police station level. He directed to keep a close eye on the activities of mischievous elements and ensure immediate action against any illegal activity.

CPO made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of citizens.

Related Topics

Police Police Station CIA Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

UK Queen Elizabeth II to Miss Maundy Thursday Chur ..

UK Queen Elizabeth II to Miss Maundy Thursday Church Service - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Kiev Will Not Evade Responsibility for Strike on K ..

Kiev Will Not Evade Responsibility for Strike on Kramatorsk - Russian Foreign Mi ..

2 minutes ago
 Kiev Will Not Evape Responsibility for Strike on K ..

Kiev Will Not Evape Responsibility for Strike on Kramatorsk - Russian Foreign Mi ..

2 minutes ago
 Polish Foreign Ministry Summons French Ambassador ..

Polish Foreign Ministry Summons French Ambassador Over Macron's Comment on Anti- ..

7 minutes ago
 Nilofar distributes Ramzan ration among families

Nilofar distributes Ramzan ration among families

7 minutes ago
 ITP fines 7,915 drivers during ongoing year

ITP fines 7,915 drivers during ongoing year

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.