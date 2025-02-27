CPO Holds Khuli Kachehri At Civil Lines
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2025 | 11:02 PM
City Police Officer(CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani on Thursday held a Khuli Kachehri (open court) at the Civil Lines Police Station
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) City Police Officer(CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani on Thursday held a Khuli Kachehri (open court) at the Civil Lines Police Station.
According to a police spokesman, the CPO listened to the problems of the citizens and issued orders on the spot to resolve them.
Speaking on the occasion, the CPO said that immediate steps were taken to ensure the provision of justice to the people at their doorstep according to the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Meanwhile, the Regional Police Officer(RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfaraz Alpa was scheduled to hold Khuli Kachehri on Friday at 11 am at Police Station Taxila and noon at the TMA Hall, Hassan Abdal, Attock to redress the public grievances.
The citizens were urged to attend the Kachehris for the resolution of their complaints.
Recent Stories
Nasser Al-Attiyah claims fifth Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge victory
UAE Media Council reviews media sector performance in 2024
Italy’s TIM Group partners with ADIO for regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi
Emirates Cricket Board to Distribute Special Iftar Boxes During ICC Champions Tr ..
Sharjah Digital Department highlights achievements at Esri UAE User Conference 2 ..
Sharjah Finance Department organises First Financial Forum of 2025
Future100 initiative signs 6 agreements to drive startup growth in UAE’s new e ..
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches community campaign to promote sustaina ..
Ministry of Culture implements National Framework for Emirati Cultural Activitie ..
Arada sells out AED5.6bn Masaar 2
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister of Pakistan discuss bilateral relation ..
UAEU honours Nahyan bin Mubarak with 'Emirati Day for Education' Award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Qalam Karwan hosts on-line lecture on Hazrat Umer Farooq (RA)3 minutes ago
-
SFCHR voices strong concerns on prison conditions & HR violations3 minutes ago
-
CPO holds khuli kachehri at Civil Lines3 minutes ago
-
President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi reaffirm to strengthen ties5 seconds ago
-
Court issues arrest warrants for Sheikh Afzal in BoP Reference6 seconds ago
-
Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhel urges officers to improve performance of their sectors7 minutes ago
-
Police launch open courts to provide justice at doorstep: DPO7 minutes ago
-
Experts, politicians express diverse views on creating more provinces: SDPI3 hours ago
-
Court adjourns Toshakhana II case hearing against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi3 hours ago
-
One day seminar held at SBBU3 hours ago
-
PML-N KP provincial organisation, ex-senator Zahid Khan meet Nawaz Sharif2 hours ago
-
Court adjourns hearing of Asad Qaiser's acquittal plea2 hours ago