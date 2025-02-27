Open Menu

CPO Holds Khuli Kachehri At Civil Lines

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2025 | 11:02 PM

CPO holds khuli kachehri at Civil Lines

City Police Officer(CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani on Thursday held a Khuli Kachehri (open court) at the Civil Lines Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) City Police Officer(CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani on Thursday held a Khuli Kachehri (open court) at the Civil Lines Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO listened to the problems of the citizens and issued orders on the spot to resolve them.

Speaking on the occasion, the CPO said that immediate steps were taken to ensure the provision of justice to the people at their doorstep according to the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, the Regional Police Officer(RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfaraz Alpa was scheduled to hold Khuli Kachehri on Friday at 11 am at Police Station Taxila and noon at the TMA Hall, Hassan Abdal, Attock to redress the public grievances.

The citizens were urged to attend the Kachehris for the resolution of their complaints.

Recent Stories

Nasser Al-Attiyah claims fifth Abu Dhabi Desert Ch ..

Nasser Al-Attiyah claims fifth Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge victory

20 minutes ago
 UAE Media Council reviews media sector performance ..

UAE Media Council reviews media sector performance in 2024

50 minutes ago
 Italy’s TIM Group partners with ADIO for regiona ..

Italy’s TIM Group partners with ADIO for regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi

50 minutes ago
 Emirates Cricket Board to Distribute Special Iftar ..

Emirates Cricket Board to Distribute Special Iftar Boxes During ICC Champions Tr ..

59 minutes ago
 Sharjah Digital Department highlights achievements ..

Sharjah Digital Department highlights achievements at Esri UAE User Conference 2 ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Finance Department organises First Financi ..

Sharjah Finance Department organises First Financial Forum of 2025

1 hour ago
Future100 initiative signs 6 agreements to drive s ..

Future100 initiative signs 6 agreements to drive startup growth in UAE’s new e ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches communit ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches community campaign to promote sustaina ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Culture implements National Framework ..

Ministry of Culture implements National Framework for Emirati Cultural Activitie ..

1 hour ago
 Arada sells out AED5.6bn Masaar 2

Arada sells out AED5.6bn Masaar 2

1 hour ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister of Pakis ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister of Pakistan discuss bilateral relation ..

1 hour ago
 UAEU honours Nahyan bin Mubarak with 'Emirati Day ..

UAEU honours Nahyan bin Mubarak with 'Emirati Day for Education' Award

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan