CPO holds khuli kachehri at Civil Lines

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) City Police Officer(CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani on Thursday held a Khuli Kachehri (open court) at the Civil Lines Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO listened to the problems of the citizens and issued orders on the spot to resolve them.

Speaking on the occasion, the CPO said that immediate steps were taken to ensure the provision of justice to the people at their doorstep according to the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, the Regional Police Officer(RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfaraz Alpa was scheduled to hold Khuli Kachehri on Friday at 11 am at Police Station Taxila and noon at the TMA Hall, Hassan Abdal, Attock to redress the public grievances.

The citizens were urged to attend the Kachehris for the resolution of their complaints.