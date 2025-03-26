CPO holds khuli kachehri at Taxila

City Police Officer(CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani Wednesday held a Khuli Kachehri (open court) at the SDPO office Taxila

According to a police spokesman, the CPO listened to the problems of the citizens and issued orders on the spot to resolve them.

Speaking on the occasion, the CPO said that immediate steps were taken to ensure the provision of justice to the people at their doorstep according to the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Hamdani said that the quality of policing was also being improved by organizing open courts along with providing speedy justice to the people. The CPO directed the supervisory officers to oversee the investigation of serious cases in their circles and divisions.

He further directed the officials to complete the investigations within the given time frame.