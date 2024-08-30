CPO holds ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ in Civil Lines, women police stations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Friday held ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ in Civil Lines and Women Police Stations and also visited 'Tahafuz Center.'

A large number of citizens attended the 'Khuli Kutcheries' while on this occasion, SDPO Civil Lines, SHOs and senior police officers were also present.

After listening to the complaints of the citizens, the CPO issued orders for legal action.

The CPO issued instructions to the officers concerned to ensure merit on the complaints of the citizens.

The CPO also visited the 'Tahafuz Center' and reviewed working and performance of the center.

He also gave instructions to the officers.

"Dispensation of justice and provision of facilities to the citizens is first priority for which all available resources are being utilized," he said.

Quick response should be ensured on 15 calls, the CPO directed the officers.

“Rawalpindi district police are making efforts to ensure resolution of the complaints of the citizens at police station level and negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated,” he said.

"Bringing justice at the doorsteps of the citizens is among the priorities of Rawalpindi Police," Syed Khalid Hamdani added.