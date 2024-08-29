CPO Holds ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ To Address Grievances Of Citizens
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) City Police Officer (RPO), Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani under Punjab government’s open door policy held ‘Khuli Kutchery’ here on Thursday at Morgah and Saddar Baroni police stations to address grievances of the people.
According to a CPO Office spokesman, the CPO issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit detail report on the complaints submitted by the citizens in ‘Khuli Kutchery’.
The CPO on the occasion said ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ are being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and addressed their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing.
”
The CPO issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports within given time frame.
Syed Khalid Hamdani further said that all-out efforts were being made to ensure dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standard in the region.
The spokesman informed that the CPO was holding ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ here to provide relief to the citizens.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Cabinet approves enhancement of oil & gas royalty share, minimum wages for labourers7 minutes ago
-
Qaiser invites PTI to initiate talks for resolving terrorism, economic issues27 minutes ago
-
Girl die, three injured as roof of house collapsed37 minutes ago
-
Duriya Aamir declared as ECP Spokesperson37 minutes ago
-
Public, private schools in Karachi to remain closed on Friday37 minutes ago
-
Online discussion held on ‘Hurdles in official usage of Sindhi Language and Solutions’47 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Nawabshah for precautionary measures during monsoon rains47 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding Naat Khawani competition47 minutes ago
-
Punjab Governor meets Kamran Tessori47 minutes ago
-
SBCA sets up Rain Emergency Centers57 minutes ago
-
Govt. believes in supremacy of law: Musadik1 hour ago
-
Rana asks Balochistan leaders to resolve issues through dialogue1 hour ago