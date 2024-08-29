CPO holds ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ to address grievances of citizens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) City Police Officer (RPO), Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani under Punjab government’s open door policy held ‘Khuli Kutchery’ here on Thursday at Morgah and Saddar Baroni police stations to address grievances of the people.

According to a CPO Office spokesman, the CPO issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit detail report on the complaints submitted by the citizens in ‘Khuli Kutchery’.

The CPO on the occasion said ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ are being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and addressed their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing.

The CPO issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports within given time frame.

Syed Khalid Hamdani further said that all-out efforts were being made to ensure dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standard in the region.

The spokesman informed that the CPO was holding ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ here to provide relief to the citizens.