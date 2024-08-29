Open Menu

CPO Holds ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ To Address Grievances Of Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM

CPO holds ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ to address grievances of citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) City Police Officer (RPO), Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani under Punjab government’s open door policy held ‘Khuli Kutchery’ here on Thursday at Morgah and Saddar Baroni police stations to address grievances of the people.

According to a CPO Office spokesman, the CPO issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit detail report on the complaints submitted by the citizens in ‘Khuli Kutchery’.

The CPO on the occasion said ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ are being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and addressed their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing.

The CPO issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports within given time frame.

Syed Khalid Hamdani further said that all-out efforts were being made to ensure dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standard in the region.

The spokesman informed that the CPO was holding ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ here to provide relief to the citizens.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Rawalpindi Saddar Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

5 hours ago
 PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

6 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

6 hours ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

6 hours ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

7 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

8 hours ago
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

10 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

10 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

11 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

11 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

11 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan