CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Tuesday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here at CPO office.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens, while on this occasion, police officers were also present.

As many as 40 citizens recorded their complaints and presented applications to the CPO.

The CPO also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued orders to the police officers.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO was holding Khuli Kutchery on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens.

The police officers had also been warned of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly marked by the CPO within shortest possible time frame, he added.