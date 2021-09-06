CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery'

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Monday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here at CPO office which was attended by a large number of citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Monday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here at CPO office which was attended by a large number of citizens.

While on this occasion, the police officers concerned were also present.

50 citizens recorded their complaints and presented applications to the CPO.

Muhammad Ahsan Younas on complaint of a citizen directed the officers concerned to issue charge sheet to Sub-Inspector Adil posted in Waris Khan on corruption charges.

He also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued orders to the police officers concerned.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO is holding Khuli Kutchery on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens.

The police officers had also been warned of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly marked by the CPO within shortest possible time frame, he added.