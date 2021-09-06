UrduPoint.com

CPO Holds 'Khuli Kutchery'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 08:31 PM

CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery'

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Monday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here at CPO office which was attended by a large number of citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Monday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here at CPO office which was attended by a large number of citizens.

While on this occasion, the police officers concerned were also present.

50 citizens recorded their complaints and presented applications to the CPO.

Muhammad Ahsan Younas on complaint of a citizen directed the officers concerned to issue charge sheet to Sub-Inspector Adil posted in Waris Khan on corruption charges.

He also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued orders to the police officers concerned.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO is holding Khuli Kutchery on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens.

The police officers had also been warned of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly marked by the CPO within shortest possible time frame, he added.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

DPO visits graveyard of martyr soldier Sabir Hussa ..

DPO visits graveyard of martyr soldier Sabir Hussain

2 minutes ago
 Social security takes revolutionary measures for b ..

Social security takes revolutionary measures for betterment of its employees : C ..

2 minutes ago
 Shibli Faraz pays tribute to martyrs, Ghazis on De ..

Shibli Faraz pays tribute to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest 101 absconders, 142 drug dealers in ..

Police arrest 101 absconders, 142 drug dealers in Swabi : DPO

2 minutes ago
 44 criminals held, contraband seized

44 criminals held, contraband seized

6 minutes ago
 Police conducts search operations in Shams Colony, ..

Police conducts search operations in Shams Colony, Rehamabad, adjoining areas

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.