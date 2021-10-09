UrduPoint.com

CPO Holds 'Khuli Kutchery'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 09:39 PM

CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery'

City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Dr Muhammad Abid Khan on Saturday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' at Sahianwala police station which was attended by a large number of people

While on this occasion, SSP Investigation Faraz Ahmad, SP Hafeez ur Rehman and other police officers concerned were also present.

While on this occasion, SSP Investigation Faraz Ahmad, SP Hafeez ur Rehman and other police officers concerned were also present.

Over 25 citizens recorded their complaints and presented applications to the CPO. The CPO also listened to the complaints of the people and issued orders to the police officers concerned. He warned police officers of strict action on any negligence and directed them to address complaints of the people, he added.

