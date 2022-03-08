CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery'

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Omar Saeed Malik on Tuesday held an open court (Khuli Kutchery) here at CPO office to solve public complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Omar Saeed Malik on Tuesday held an open court (Khuli Kutchery) here at CPO office to solve public complaints.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens, while on this occasion, police officers concerned were also present.

The CPO listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued orders on phone to the police officers concerned.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO was holding 'Khuli Kutchery' on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens.

The police officers had also been warned of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly marked by the CPO within shortest possible time frame, he added.