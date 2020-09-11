UrduPoint.com
CPO Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' At CPO Office

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 07:13 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, DIG, Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Friday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here at CPO office

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens in the presence of concerned police officers.

23 citizens on this occasion recorded their complaints and presented applications to the CPO.

The CPO also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued orders on phone to the police officers concerned.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO is holding Khuli Kutchery on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens.

The police officers had also been warned of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly marked by the CPO withinshortest possible time frame, he added.

