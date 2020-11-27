CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at CPO office

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, DIG, Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Friday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here at CPO office.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens, while on this occasion, Police officers concerned were also present.

35 citizens on this occasion recorded their complaints and presented applications to the CPO.

The CPO also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued orders on phone to the police officers concerned.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO is holding Khuli Kutchery on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens.

The police officers had also been warned of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly markedby the CPO within shortest possible time frame, he added.